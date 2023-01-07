Piper Sandler Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $70.00

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

HRMY opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.