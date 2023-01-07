Piper Sandler Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $70.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

HRMY opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

