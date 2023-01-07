PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 143.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 589.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,122 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

