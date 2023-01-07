Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,463 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.88% of Polaris worth $164,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Polaris by 24.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Polaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 166,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 29.0% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $103.41 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

