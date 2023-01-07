Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $133.34 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00448271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018700 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14105397 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,172,115.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

