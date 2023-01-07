Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 464,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,916,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.52. The company had a trading volume of 550,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $339.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.