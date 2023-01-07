Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 34,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

