Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.94. 2,131,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,726. The company has a market cap of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

