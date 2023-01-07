Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 841.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 98,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

