Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. 1,420,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

