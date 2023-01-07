Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,072,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

