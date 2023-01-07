Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,659 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Shares of USB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,198,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,378. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.