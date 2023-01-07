Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.