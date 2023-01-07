Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTXGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

