Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.