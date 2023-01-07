Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.34. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 185,915 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 1,578.95%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter worth $65,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.