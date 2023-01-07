Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.34. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 185,915 shares traded.
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 1,578.95%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.