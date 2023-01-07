Premia (PREMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $52,419.92 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

