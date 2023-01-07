Premia (PREMIA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,982.50

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $45,982.50 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

