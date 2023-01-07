Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This is a boost from Premier Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.46.

Premier Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38.

Premier Investments Company Profile

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

