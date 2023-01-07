Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

