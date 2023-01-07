Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.