Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.02 Million Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 3.19% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIZ opened at $28.58 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.