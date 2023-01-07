Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.48 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

APD opened at $310.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

