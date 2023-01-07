Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.78% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 179.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 325,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 209,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

