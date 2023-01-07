Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 747 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

