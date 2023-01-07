Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 44,300 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.75% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Stories

