Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNG. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

