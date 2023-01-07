PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $202.99

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.99 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.63). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 118,182 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PZC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. The firm has a market cap of £932.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,812.50.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

