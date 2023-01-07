Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By B. Riley

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $865.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,180,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in IMAX by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in IMAX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

