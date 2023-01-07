Qtum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.95 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00011612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $205.42 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.27 or 0.07461447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,484,493 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

