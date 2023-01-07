Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$33.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.