Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 4,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 17,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on QST. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$27.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

