Radicle (RAD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00009074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $75.07 million and $4.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
