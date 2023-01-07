Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $74.92 million and $3.97 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00009054 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003065 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
