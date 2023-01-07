Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $23.60 million and $194,976.39 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00009642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

