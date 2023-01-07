Raydium Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $25.34 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,006,813 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

