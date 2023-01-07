Raymond James Cuts EnWave (CVE:ENW) Price Target to C$0.70

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EnWave Price Performance

ENW stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$47.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. EnWave has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.01.

Get EnWave alerts:

About EnWave

(Get Rating)

Read More

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.