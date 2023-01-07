Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,287,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 453,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

