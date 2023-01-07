Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77.

