Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

