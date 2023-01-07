REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 4,995.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 585.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

