Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.