Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund comprises approximately 2.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

