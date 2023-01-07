Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.