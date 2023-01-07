Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS NOBL opened at $91.91 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56.

