renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $19,584.76 or 1.15581871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $70.11 million and $36,291.75 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

