Render Token (RNDR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.40 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $106.70 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.01766953 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.99 or 0.30497820 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.