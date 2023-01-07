Research Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
