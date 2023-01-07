Research Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $248.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.51. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

