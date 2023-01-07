Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 904,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

