Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $16.95. 388,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

