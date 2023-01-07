Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $1,430,749.92 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.0 %

QSR traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,348. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

