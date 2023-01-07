Reviewing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 616.64 -$12.90 million $0.20 9.85 Qudian $259.55 million 1.11 $92.44 million ($0.54) -2.11

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -58.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5,905% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carbon Streaming and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 163.32%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Qudian.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

