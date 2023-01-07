Reviewing Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Ablynx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 9.40 -$1.83 billion ($2.29) -0.66 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Ablynx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 4 0 2.43 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 289.39%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Ablynx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -668.49% -85.90% -66.50% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ablynx beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

