Reviewing Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.32 billion 2.86 $420.30 million $1.58 10.99 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

This table compares Umpqua and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 26.65% 14.10% 1.18% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Umpqua pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Umpqua and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 2 1 0 2.33 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

